DuBOIS — The parking situation at Penn Highlands DuBois West is about to change, again, as part of the parking lot directly in front of the hospital at 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, is scheduled to be paved starting Monday, Aug. 5.
Drivers may continue to be able to drop off passengers at the front doors under the canopy during this time. The remaining parking spots in front of the Central Resource Center along Hospital Avenue will be designated for visitors and patients only, and 24-hour shuttle service will be available from the hospital parking lots to the hospital front doors or the Medical Arts Building.
The 24-hour shuttle will run seven days a week. It will make regular rounds in the hospital lot during the day, and Security will monitor the area at night via camera for those pulling into parking spots. There are two huts with benches in the hospital lot for waiting, or patients/visitors may wait at their vehicles.
Patients are welcomed to call the shuttle driver at 814-375-3291 for a ride to or from the hospital or Medical Arts Building from any hospital lot.
To return to the lot, a pick-up area is located in front of the hospital near the Emergency Department front doors. During the evening, patients/visitors may wait in the area inside the building in front of the Security office by the Emergency Department door. For pick-up from the Medical Arts Building, call the shuttle driver.
“We want every patient to know that you are our priority,” John Sutika, president of PH DuBois, said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time of inconvenience. When the paving is done, we will have expanded our handicapped parking spaces which has been something requested for a long time by many. As the building projects are completed, we will also have expanded services for our region.”
Also, please keep in mind that Penn Highlands has Lab Services and Imaging Services located throughout the region for those who may be concerned about coming to PH DuBois West for tests. Information about these services is in the brochure racks of every practice office and on our website at www.phhealthcare.org.
Businesses that use the front doors of the hospital for quick delivery will be asked to use the receiving area off Prospect Street and parking in the lot off Main Street.