DuBOIS — Two pending partings dominated Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
The first is the announcement that city Public Works Superintendent Ron Cloak is retiring/resigning at the end of July.
“After 30 years with the City of DuBois, I have made the decision to move forward in a different direction with my life,” he wrote in his letter to the council.
Saying the decision was made with “great sadness,” Cloak expressed “my sincere thanks to you (City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio), Mayor and members of City Council for an incredible career.
“Leaders like yourselves really make the City of DuBois a great place to live and a great place to work!”
He added, “I want to thank the incredible people who staff the city building and also my crew at the city garage who all made me and my position something to remember!”
Cloak’s retirement/resignation was accepted with “profound regret.”
Second partingThe second parting came with the news from Julie Stewart that a pillar of the downtown is splitting into two separate entities.
Stewart, who is president of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, said DRRG and DuBois Renaissance Inc. are poised to go their separate ways.
DRI is the 501(c)3 entity that does business as DRRG. The 501(c)3 tax-exempt designation allows DRI to accept charitable contributions.
Stewart said the DRRG has the means to continue as a separate entity for a couple of years.
The DRRG is also looking for a new manager in the wake of Dan Bowman’s departure for a position at Penn State.
In addition to finding a new manager, the DRRG will seek its own “designated” status from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Designation affords opportunities for targeted investment and development in downtowns and commercial districts.
Stewart opened the door for any input the council or individual members may have on issues affecting the downtown.
9/11 BlessingThe Rev. Corben M. Russell of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in DuBois asked for and received permission to conduct a 911 Blessing of the Service Vehicles in front of the First United Methodist Church on West Long Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Next meetingThe council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo was excused from Monday’s meeting.
After it adjourned the regular meeting, the council held a close meeting to review terms of a contract with City Solicitor Toni Cherry.