BROOKVILLE — The Open House Shop in Brookville started off as just that – a little shop in a house about 11 years ago, and has since been transformed into a huge and exciting antique warehouse that can be considered quite the hidden treasure.
Robin Mullen-Park has always had a love for taking older things and appreciating them just as they are, or turning them into something new and innovative.
She and her husband, Chuck Park, took over an auto parts store on Allegheny Boulevard and transformed it into a primitive and antique wonderland, full of collectables and items from around the country.
The Open House Shop is about 5,000 square feet, encompassing eight differently-themed rooms, Mullen-Park said. A large portion of the store, which was built by her husband, was designed to mimic a farmhouse, connected together by beautiful wooden barn beams and custom-made tables.
Rustic furniture and vintage antiques are just the beginning. While most stores this size have consigners, The Open House Shop consists fully of items accumulated by the Parks. The couple has become a pair of professional collectors, carrying items like Jack Daniels barrels, custom-made fire rings, handmade quilts and old windows and ladders.
Growing up, Mullen-Park developed an appreciation for things of the past. After watching her mother refurbish furniture, she realized anything can be spruced up or made into something new if given the chance.
The couple travels to trade shows all over the East Coast, where they come back with trucks and trailers full of things like wheelbarrows or wagon wheels or rusted wooden doors. Mullen-Park takes these things and refurbishes them, turning them into something you’d never expect.
Each item was handpicked by an antique lover herself, and everything has a purpose and a place in someone’s home, Mullen-Park said.
“I try to decorate like a person would in their house,” she said. “It’s rewarding to help people decorate their homes.”
Mullen-Park, who is a former state police officer, also enjoys personalizing items for customers — such as wooden signs or barrels — for special occasions like weddings. There are even custom-made state police fire rings for sale at the shop.
Some products belong to Mullen-Park, but she keeps them on display for customers to enjoy, since a lot of them are rarely seen in this area. The store displays the first “Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co.” sign in DuBois, while there are none left in the country that she knows of.
“We try to carry things that other places don’t carry, and use resources in the area to make things, or fix old things up,” she said.
Mullen-Park will even hunt for special items at trade shows if she knows one of her customers is looking for it.
“You really get to know your customers,” she said. “I’ll see something and think, ‘that person would really love this.’
Mullen-Park lived in an 1830 farmhouse, and has a love for horses and the farmhouse feel, which is where the inspiration came from for the barn room in the store. This large portion of the shop can offer anything from lanterns to jars to ladders and old windows, or wooden cabinets and fences.
Many of her collected items come from all around the world, such as real beehives from the Ukraine, Mullen-Park said. Other items are collected from all throughout the United States, such as handmade wreaths from Maryland or garlands from Pennsylvania.
Each room in the warehouse encompasses something you didn’t see in the room before. In the kitchen-themed room, you can find anything from old handmade bowls to pottery to antique teapots, utensil holders and rustic décor signs. There is also the wash room, full of country-related décor, and the “lodge room,” which is fully decorated with fishing and hunting and logging memorabilia. Leaning against the outside of the shop are things like wagon wheels and bicycles.
Mullen-Park not only has a love for homes and horses, but she has a deep appreciation for history, too, collecting things from the early times such as wooden bowls or horse yokes. Visiting the shop can not only mean redecorating a home, but it can be an educational and enjoyable experience for anyone looking to revisit the past or remember old traditions.
“A lot of these items are (part of) history,” she said. “I keep some of my collectables here just for people to look at. Older people want to bring their kids and grandkids in and point these things to them.”
The Open House Shop was featured in the eastern edition of Antique Week in 2016, and has won the “Best Antique Store Award” by the Jeffersonian Democrat more than once.
Homemade soaps and jams and jellies can also be found at The Open House Shop. They host a “Countdown to Christmas” event in November, where new holiday items are on display and for sale.
For more information, visit The Open House Shop Facebook page or www.theopenhouseshop.com or call (814)-849-4640 or (814)-541-1484.
