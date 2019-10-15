DuBOIS — Paving will affect parking at Penn Highlands DuBois West starting Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Half of the parking lot just beyond the handicapped parking in front of the hospital along Hospital Ave., DuBois, will be blocked. The lot is being raised and leveled to match the handicapped parking area that was just redone. It is estimated these spaces will reopen on Friday, Nov. 15, or sooner, if all goes perfectly.
Directional signs will help guide patients and visitors. The remaining half of the parking area will be open for patient/visitor parking, and it will also remain open as a throughway to the patient/visitor parking available directly in front of the Central Resource Center, the former school building.
A shuttle service is available on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at PH DuBois West. There are two huts with benches in the hospital lot for waiting, or patients/visitors may wait at their vehicles. Patients may also call the shuttle driver at 814-375-3291 for a ride to or from the hospital or Medical Arts Building from any hospital lot.
To return to the lot, a pick-up area is located in front of the hospital near the Emergency Department front doors. During the evening, patients/visitors may wait in the area inside the building in front of the Security office by the Emergency Department door. For pick-up from the Medical Arts Building, call the shuttle driver.