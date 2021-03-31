CLEARFIELD — The expansion and renovation project at Penn Highlands Clearfield has begun in earnest.
According to a post on the Penn Highlands Facebook page, the new expansion will more than double the size of the Emergency Room department, bringing with more than 12,000 square feet of space.
The Emergency Department will be relocated from the ground floor to the first floor. This move will make use of existing space previously used for patient care. The demolition portion of the project is expected to be completed within two weeks before moving to structuring the layout, according to Penn Highlands.
The Clearfield County Commissioners are happy to see the project get underway.
“We are certainly very pleased to see it,” Commissioner John Sobel said of the expansion.
Sobel said the commissioners are hopeful that the new Emergency Room will provide better and expanded services to the community and more employment opportunities area.
“I am hoping it results in more jobs in the health care field for Clearfield County residents,” Sobel said.
Penn Highlands Healthcare is undertaking renovation and expansion projects at its six member hospitals as a part of master facilities plan with the goal of enhancing access to critical services and advanced care for residents of northwestern central Pennsylvania, including Clearfield County, according to a previous article in The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express.