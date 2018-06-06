DuBOIS — Parking has changed at Penn Highlands DuBois West, again. Thirty-two spaces in front of the Central Resource Center along Hospital Avenue are now painted yellow for patient parking only. The old signs that say “Employee Parking” will be removed soon.
The new entrances to the top and bottom tiers in front of the former Home Health Building, now called the Penn Highlands Physician Network/GME/Pastoral Care Building, have been opened. The new handicapped parking directly in front of the hospital is open for use.
Parking is changing at this location due to construction. Earlier this week, lots were closed for the changes to occur.
To help, the hospital is using parking color codes. The parking color codes, which will eventually be applied to all Penn Highlands Healthcare locations, are:
• Patients – yellow
• Handicapped parking – blue
• Employees – white
• Physicians – red
Patients are always welcomed to park in employee and physician parking spots.
