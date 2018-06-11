DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare announced a partnership with Life’s Journey OBGYN, effective July 1.
“Life’s Journey OBGYN is renowned throughout the area for offering a unique blend of expertise and patient-centered care to women in all stages of life and health,” said John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois. “We are thrilled to welcome Life’s Journey to our health system as we team up to provide even greater access to convenient, comprehensive and high quality women’s services throughout the region.”
Life’s Journey has two office locations, one in DuBois and another in Punxsutawney. The DuBois location will remain the same. The Punxsutawney office will relocate to the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building, 551 W. Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, as of July 1.
Life’s Journey’s two physicians – Kelly Duckett, DO, and Kristina Brown, DO – will become a part of the Penn Highlands team. In addition, the practice brings seven advanced practice providers: Amanda Baker, Ashley Parsons, Bethany Prince and Aretta Straw, all certified registered nurse practitioners; Myra DeLuca, Holly Kifer and Sharon Roscia, all certified nurse-midwives; as well as 50 staff members.
The Life’s Journey team will be joining up with the following current Penn Highlands providers: Thomas Carnevale, MD; Ioanna Kanellitsas, MD; Christina Pisani-Conway, MD; Adolfo Rapaport, DO; Deb DeMuro, Jenny Mays and Amy Vezza, all certified registered nurse practitioners; and Melissa Allio, physician assistant-certified.
Beginning July 1, the practice will be called Penn Highlands Life’s Journey, and it will be operated by Penn Highlands Physician Network.
