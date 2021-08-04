DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois has announced masks are now required to be worn indoors on campus as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in Clearfield County.
The announcement came late Tuesday, reading, in part, as follows:
“Effective immediately, masking will be required indoors for all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on DuBois campus, in accordance with the latest CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.
“The University will require all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals — faculty, staff, students and visitors — at Penn State DuBois to wear masks indoors, including in classrooms, meeting rooms and common areas in residence halls, as well as any indoor events. All individuals on campus will be permitted to eat in designated food service areas, and students living in residence halls will not be required to wear a mask in their living space.
“At this time, all on-campus activities will continue as regularly scheduled with required masking in place. This shift to masking does not change the return-to-work process for faculty and staff.
“All individuals should expect to wear masks inside while on campus until the county has returned to moderate (yellow) transmission levels for seven days; after that, the campus will return to mask wearing inside for non-vaccinated people. The University will provide an update when masking is no longer required.
“Students and employees who have not informed the University that they have been fully vaccinated by Aug. 9 will be subject to required testing during the fall semester. Students at University Park, Commonwealth Campuses and Dickinson Law can upload their vaccination records through myUHS, and employees and World Campus students can do so through Salesforce Health Cloud.
“Students who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to begin the process as soon as possible before arrival at their campus for the fall semester. Students may begin the vaccination process at home by receiving their first dose and bring their vaccination card to their campus, where they can receive their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from a provider on or close by campus.”
More information about Penn State’s fall COVID-19 plans for all campuses, including testing and other protocols, is available at: https://virusinfo.psu.edu/