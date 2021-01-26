BROCKWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has released virtual public plans for the proposed U.S. Route 219/Route 28 Intersection Improvement Project in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County.
According to a news release from PennDOT, the purpose of the project is to improve safety along Main Street (US 219/SR 28) in Brockway Borough. The project consists of realigning the portion of Evergreen Street north of U.S. 219, to form a fourth leg at the existing signalized intersection of U.S. 219 with Route 28. The existing traffic signal will be replaced to incorporate the relocated Evergreen Street and will include equipment upgrades which will allow for vehicular and pedestrian safety improvements. New sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps will be installed at the intersection. Driveways along the northern side of U.S. 219 will be closed and new driveways will be constructed along the relocated Evergreen Street to accommodate businesses. The intersection of Evergreen Street with James Street will become a four-legged intersection to access the relocated Evergreen Street.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022, PennDOT said in the release.
No businesses will be displaced as a result of the project, according to David Layman, project manager with PennDOT.
“At this point, there is no cost to Brockway Borough specifically for design and construction of the new project,” Layman said. “There is a combination of state transportation funding and grant monies being used for design and construction.”
Layman explained the estimated cost of project construction to be $2.1 million.
Traffic control will consist of maintaining two lanes of traffic, one in each direction during construction, according to PennDOT’s news release. Flagging operations will be utilized during tie-in work. No vehicular detours are anticipated, but some pedestrian detours will be necessary to construct new curb and sidewalks. Access to driveways will be maintained at all times using short term operations, PennDOT said.
In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
To access the virtual public plans, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the “Public Meetings/Studies” link under the “District Links” heading, click the Jefferson County box, and then choose the “US Route 219/State Route 28 Intersection Improvement Project” tile. The project will be available to view from Jan. 25 through Feb. 8, 2021.
If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Dave Layman, project manager, at dlayman@pa.gov or 724-357-2810.
q q q
Ben Destefan, of The Courier Express, contributed to this article.