The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a road closure for Five Mile Run Road (State Route 3039) in Knox Township, Jefferson County from July 26 through Aug. 27.
The closure is 0.4 miles north of Ramsaytown to 0.5 miles south of Colon.
The closure is for contractor, Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, to replace Beech Hollow Bridge which carries Route 3039 over a tributary to Five Mile Run, along with other miscellaneous construction.
To detour, motorists should use Route 3039 to Route 3033 in Brookville to Route 36 to Ramsaytown Road to Route 3039, and reverse.