The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a portion of Route 322 in Jefferson County will be closed from April 30 through May 2.
According to a press release, the closure will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, May 3. For the detour (scheduled and/or unscheduled emergency), motorists will use Interstate 80 from the Corsica exit No. 70 to the Brookville exit No. 78.
Currently crews are working on Route 322 in Union and Rose townships and Brookville and Corsica boroughs in Jefferson County, PennDOT said in the release. Work began on April 19 and will continue through the fall. Crews will be completing pipe cleaning, measurements and layout for upcoming work at the end of this week. While most of this work will be completed on the shoulders, motorists are urged to stay alert and use caution while traveling where work is being completed. When needed, flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic.
Traffic lane restrictions are in place from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. with extended timeframes as necessary to complete daily scheduled work. Traffic is managed with daylight flagging operations Monday through Friday throughout the project. The lane restrictions are between the Jefferson County line just east of Corsica to the intersection of Route 322/28 intersection at Brookville Boulevard.
PennDOT also announced National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 26-30. Work zones play a critical role in the preservation and enhancement of our nation’s roadways. They separate construction and maintenance activities from traffic, providing a safe route for all road users (motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists) and a safe area for workers. However, work zone related changes in traffic patterns combined with the presence of workers, and the frequent movement of work vehicles, may lead to crashes, injuries, and fatalities.
Through National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and its partners hope to bring attention to the critical issue of road user and worker safety in and around work zones.