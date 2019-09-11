BROCKWAY — Work on the intersection of Routes 28 and 219 in Brockway is still at least six months away from being ready to involve the public, according to an engineer with PennDOT District 10.
“There is not an engineering firm selected for design yet,” PennDOT Civil Engineering Manager David Layman said. “It takes three-to-five months to carry out the consultant selection process and an additional month to execute a contract.”
Layman’s comments were in response to a drawing that seemed to show a design for the intersection. Local business owner Ron Matson has expressed his concern that the process has not been transparent enough. In a previous Courier Express story it was reported that Matson came to borough council meetings to say that he felt that Brockway should involve business owners and others in a public meeting with PennDOT. He shared the map in an interview with WTAJ News.
The drawing is simply a reference used to help prepare the project and seek grant money.
“The drawing is a quick concept used for planning and programming, estimating and scheduling purposes,” Layman said. “The drawing was not developed from field survey because no survey has been done yet.”
Furthermore, Layman confirmed that the drawing, which is stamped “Preliminary,” is in no way a final design.
“The drawing is not a ‘design’ drawing,” he said. “It’s a conceptual layout based off Google aerial mapping and old existing roadway plans. The drawing is not developed off actual field survey. Engineering drawings are done in preliminary engineering and then completed in final design based off field survey.”
The public’s concerns will be heard when it is appropriate to do so, according to Layman. That comes after the project gets beyond the current budgeting phase and has a firm attached to it.
“Once that happens,” Layman said, referring to finding a design firm, “preliminary engineering will take place, which includes evaluating options and presenting and discussing the options with local stakeholders, residents, and business owners, along with EMS, public officials, and schools.”