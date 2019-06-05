ST. MARYS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers that work has begun to replace a bridge on Route 255 in St. Marys.
The bridge, which spans Silver Run at the intersection of Joseph Road and Route 255 is now closed and a detour is in place. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Elk County’s list of bridges in poor condition.
The bridge will be closed for at least two weeks. During the closure, traffic will follow an official detour using Route 120, Route 219, and Route 255.
Drivers should be alert to the following conditions:
— Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge during the closure.
— Local traffic will be able to access East Joseph Road from Route 255 when coming from the St Marys or hospital area.
— Local traffic will be able to access West Joseph Road from Route 255 when coming from the Johnsonburg area.
Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes.
All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Once the detour is lifted, the contractor will perform utility relocation and restoration work. This work will require the intermittent use of flaggers in the roadway to provide traffic control.
The overall project consists of replacing the reinforced concrete bridge, installing the precast box culvert, drainage improvements, guide rail installation and pavement improvements. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for the $1.9 million job, which is expected to be completed by mid-October.
The existing 16-foot structure was built in 1931 and carries an average of nearly 5,600 vehicles daily.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com.
511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.