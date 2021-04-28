BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming resurfacing project for the Route 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County beginning Monday, May 3.
According to a press release from PennDOT, the heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of Route 28, Route 322, and Evans Street in the coming weeks. There will be a new traffic pattern beginning on May 3. Motorists traveling east on Route 322 can access Route 28 North using the Gerald Conner Bypass. Motorists traveling west on Route 322 will not be impacted. Drivers are asked to follow posted signs and delineations.
Intersection work will include overlay, drainage, water line replacement, signal work and other miscellaneous construction. Once the project is complete, there will be improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of Route 28 and Route 322.
Thomas Construction, Inc. of Grove City is the contractor for this $4.3 million project. Work is estimated to continue through the fall season.