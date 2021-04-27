HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists that Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law took effect on Tuesday, April 27.
According to PennDOT, this law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area who are unable to safely merge into a lane further away from the response area to slow to at least 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. An emergency response area is where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing, or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs, or try to warn travelers.
Drivers must move over or slow down for all responders, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, as well as stopped tow trucks and maintenance vehicles. Additionally, a similar regulation requires motorists to move over or slow down when approaching a stationary trash or recycling truck.
Failure to move over or slow down will result in a citation that carries a fine of $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 and a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense. Penalties are increased for incidents that seriously injure or kill another person.
For more information on Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.
The National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 26-30, and PennDOT is alerting motorists to use caution. Work zones play a critical role in the preservation and enhancement of our nation’s roadways. They separate construction and maintenance activities from traffic, providing a safe route for all road users (motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists) and a safe area for workers. However, work zone related changes in traffic patterns combined with the presence of workers, and the frequent movement of work vehicles, may lead to crashes, injuries, and fatalities.
Through National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and its partners hope to bring attention to the critical issue of road user and worker safety in and around work zones.