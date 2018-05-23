BROCKWAY — Sixty-six people, both from the community and the schools, sat in chairs in the Brockway Area Elementary School Gymnasium to have their hair cut recently.
The school district donated that hair to Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths as well as to Wigs for Kids and Children with Hair Loss to make wigs for people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments or health conditions. The school donated 220 ponytails.
Elementary Teacher Andrea Oknefski told the students and community members in the packed gymnasium that she had seen a video of a high school that did a ponytail drive. She estimated that the school was four-times larger than Brockway and they had 9 percent of their high school donate. Brockway had 13 percent of its elementary school.
“I’m amazed,” Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said. “We had so many people turn out to do this. It’s so heartfelt and kind.”
Elementary School Counselor Kristin Sholes explained that she and Oknefski had donated their hair four years ago, but neither knew the other had done so. As they talked about it, they decided to set up a big event for the district.
“When Andrea and I started talking about this at the beginning of the year, her goal was to get 10 people and I hoped for 15,” Sholes said. “We would have been really happy for 20, because that would mean we made a whole wig. But to have over 60 people is pretty amazing.”
The organizers had a row of 25 chairs set up at the front of the gym and did the cutting in two waves. Parents came in to cut their children’s hair, students let friends cut their hair, and Oknefski’s husband, Matthew, came over from the high school to cut her hair.
Along the side of the gym, several hairdressers set up shop to make sure everyone looked great after the event. According to Oknefski, the chairs were staffed by Mandy Barr from HAIR 4U, Michelle Moore from 219 Hair Care, Rainbowtique’s Valla Palmiere, Renee Palmiere and Darla Puhala, Meleana Swanson and Santana Bricen from JCP, Rachel Mauk from Beautiful Inside and Out Salon and Spa, Studio 55’s Jordan Anthony, Nicole Freas, and Erin Hultman, Shannon Ciaramella from Marnie’s Salon, Spa & Boutique, Amy Straub, and Christie Serafini.
“The hair stylists are donating their time,” Patricelli said. “They’re not getting paid for this.”
Oknefski and Sholes made sure to stress why the people in front were donating hair. They showed videos from Pantene about how wigs are made and invited two recipients of wigs to talk. One of those was Brockway Senior Kira Fry. Fry has alopecia, which is a condition where she lost all her hair. This started for her in third grade.
“Everyone who donated gave me the chance to fit in,” Fry said. She has five real-hair wigs, and took off her hat to show what her alopecia looks like. “Because of people like you, I can have long hair.”
The donors were mostly girls, but a couple of boys took part. Jarron Buffone, a fifth grader, had been growing his hair for a while because he did not like haircuts. He donated 12 inches.
“I don’t have words to describe how special this is,” Fry said. “It’s cool to see so many people willing to help others in a way that you often don’t think about. A gift like this, it changes people’s lives.”
