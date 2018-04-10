BROCKWAY — Terry Maher gave his annual report on planning for the Fourth of July Bike Race to the Snyder Township Board of Supervisors during its annual meeting.
Maher indicated that the 37th Annual “Tour de Brockway” will take place as a feature of the annual Brockway Fourth of July celebration.
This year’s race will follow the same route as the past five, a distance spanning 21.5 miles and traversing through four neighboring municipalities.
Bikers will leave from the Brockway Area High School on North Street and follow Third Avenue to Main Street. Then they go north on Main Street out Route 219 North to Keystone Road and down Rattlesnake Road, cross Route 219 South and go out Westville Road, to Westville where they will turn right onto Beechton Road. They will cross Route 28 onto Game School Road and eventually turn right onto Clayplant Road, which will lead them back to the finish line at the high school.
Maher noted there will be an unknown factor on Rattlesnake Road since the bridge over Rattlesnake Creek is scheduled for replacement this summer and is not expected to be done until fall. Plans have been announced to replace the bridge in two parallel lanes while keeping the road open and managed by a set of automatic traffic signals.
This race is considered the #1 race of its kind in the State of Pennsylvania due to the fine organization and the provisions for safety of the participants, Maher said.
There is no prize money but plenty of awards and praise for the bikers.
Maher expressed his thanks to the township crew for clearing and sweeping the path, and to the Brockway Police and Volunteer Fire Company for providing safe traffic control.
He encouraged residents along the path to have driveway parties with cheers and cow bells – but no firecrackers, please.
