The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is currently hosting a virtual public meeting for the proposed bridge replacement project on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.
The North Fork bridges in the Borough of Brookville and Pine Creek Township are in need of replacement because of bridge conditions and safety, according to PennDOT.
Construction is tentatively set to begin in 2024 with an estimated cost of between $165 million and $185 million. The entire project is anticipated to take four years to complete.
The North Fork bridges are being considered for PennDOT’s new Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) Initiative, which proposes to collect tolls in order to help pay for bridge rehabilitation projects.
Tolls are expected to range from $1 to $2 per trip, and could begin in 2023 at the North Fork bridges, according to Christina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 10.
Gibbs said if the North Fork project is not selected for the P3 Initiative, PennDOT will reevaluate the schedule and determine the best course of action.
Project proposalThe virtual public meeting is available online through March 22 at: penndot.gov/district10.
According to PennDOT’s public presentation and description, the following information applies to the proposed North Fork bridges project:
- The North Fork bridges were built in 1962 and are nearing the end of their serviceable lifespan.
- The project will realign the eastbound roadway/bridge of I-80 to run parallel with the westbound roadway/bridge, which will be rebuilt in its current location. The two existing bridges are currently separated by about 1,100 feet with the Walter Dick Memorial Park located between and below the bridges.
- I-80 will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction for the majority of construction.
- The existing eastbound bridge would be “abandoned.”
- The project would improve the geometry of both bridges, where numerous crashes occur — specifically the western edge of the eastbound bridge.
- By the time the project is complete, PennDOT estimates combined average daily traffic (ADT) for the bridges to be around 31,000 vehicles per day, with more than 40 percent of that being truck traffic.
- Noise walls are “reasonable” along both the eastbound and westbound portions of the roadway. Owners and renters of benefited sites will get to vote on approving a noise wall and its residential-side color and texture.
- Walter Dick Memorial Park will remain open for recreational activities during construction. At times, park use may be temporarily limited. Temporary and permanent impacts to the park are expected with the construction of new bridges. The footbridges are not expected to be impacted.
- Minimal impacts are expected to the Brookville Area School District property.
- No impacts are expected at the Brookville Cemetery.
- In addition to replacing the North Fork bridges on I-80, the project would include replacing the smaller I-80 bridges over Jenks Street and the Richardsville Road bridges that go over I-80. Extending an arch culvert is also included.
- The next step of the process is an environmental review, which is expected to happen later this year.
Public feedbackA survey is available for feedback at the end of the virtual public meeting. The meeting will be available from March 1 through March 22, 2021 online at: www.PennDOT.gov/District10. Those interested should then click on the “Public Meetings/Studies” link under the District Links heading, click the “Jefferson County” box, and then choose “I-80 North Fork Bridges Online Meeting” tile.
Gibbs also offered the following ways to submit public feedback about the North Fork project:
- Online: www.penndot.gov/i80NorthFork
- Email: i80NorthFork@pa.gov
- Phone (leave a message): 814-796-5009
- Mail: PennDOT District 10-0, c/o I-80 North Fork Bridges Project , 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388