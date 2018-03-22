RIDGWAY — An application to transfer a liquor license from a former Ridgway business to a new holder in St. Marys was approved last week by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. If no appeals are filed within 30 days, the as-yet-unopened Market Street Saloon will take over a license once held by the Main Street Tavern, which burned down last winter.
The saloon will be housed in a building at 225 Market Street in St. Marys. Owner Allan Groll and his attorney previously told the St. Marys City Council that opening the bar, which would involve renovating the building, would be of benefit to the city.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Groll said Wednesday. “It is going to be a little while before we build, it has to be a complete renovation of the building.”
No opening date for the saloon has been set.
The Borough of Ridgway’s petition to intervene in the transfer was denied, as were petitions submitted by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce and the Protective Fraternal League in St. Marys.
The PLCB did, however, grant protestant status to two bars adjacent to the future location of the saloon, Dino’s Place and the Hootinanny.
Dino Dinsmore, owner of Dino’s Place, previously objected to the transfer at a city council meeting.
A separate license transfer from a Johnsonburg establishment to the Nittany Minit Mart in St. Marys is still being considered by the PLCB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.