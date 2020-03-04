March 1
A 30-year-old Grampian woman and 41-year-old Treasure Lake man got into a dispute that turned physical when the man left the woman at bar and went back to his residence without telling her. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A DuBois woman reported there was a man in the parking lot of Fusion Buffet yelling at someone over the phone and someone in a vehicle. Upon arrival officer found the man who explained his kids began fighting and he was admonishing them. He was told he needed to be careful not to hold loud family conversations in a public setting.
Feb. 29
A 57-year-old Brookville man reported that while his vehicle was parked at Lowes and someone hit an damaged the passenger rear door. Investigation continues.
———
Officers received an anonymous report of an underage party in a field off Hungry Hollow Road. Officers were not able to locate any kind of party.
Feb. 28
The manager of Long John Silvers reported being harassed by a 29-year-old DuBois man who had been fired earlier in the day. The man had been continually texting since he had been terminated. The manager also believed the man was under the influence. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 40 year old S. Brady Street resident reported she kept hearing noises, and thought someone was breaking into her apartment. Officers searched and were not able to find any evidence of an attempted break in.