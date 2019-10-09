BROCKWAY — Since the beginning of this school year, a brand new preschool program has been available in Brockway.
The Laugh and Learn Daycare on Broad Street in Brockway is offering a preschool under Director Trishia Cyphert. Cyphert has more than seven years of teaching experience and graduated from Slippery Rock University with a degree in elementary education.
“The overall goal of our program is kindergarten readiness,” Cyphert said. “We offer daycare before and after the program, too, for those parents who work. So, convenience is our biggest asset.”
The program runs from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The preschool started off with a simple routine, but Cyphert saw growth in the students from the beginning.
“We are learning rules and routines of the classroom as well as how to be good friends,” Cyphert said. “In the beginning, some were afraid to be there. Now, they are excited to come each day. I can already see growth in them as learners.”
Brookville YMCA opened Laugh and Learn Daycare last year using the old Pendleton’s building. The center has different rooms for different age groups. Visitors enter a foyer and then have to be buzzed in by someone on the inside of the center. Infants have a room with cribs and age-appropriate toys. Toddlers and older children have lessons, playtime, reading, and group activities. The daycare follows a schedule and tries to go outside whenever it can.
Cyphert describes the preschool as a new adventure.
“I’m very excited for what is to come for our preschool program,” she said. “I’m very excited for this new adventure as preschool teacher in addition to being the daycare director.”
More information can be found by calling Laugh and Learn Daycare at 268-2030.