DuBOIS — For Megan Vermeulen, a chemical engineer originally from Winter Port, Maine, being a restaurateur was always a certainly uncertain path.
In 2010, she and her husband Carl Vermeulen moved to State College so she could do technical sales. And then they moved to Indiana and DuBois.
While she loved her job and learned much from its demanding technical and interpersonal skills, she longed for a family and knew the chemical laden environment, travel and daily grind of the job she was currently working in would not accommodate it.
So she did what an engineer rarely does — open a whole foods restaurant. It came to be in February of this year.
At first, her husband, who worked years of his younger life in the food industry, revolted against the proposition. However, once the business took shape, and he tested the menu and pored over the business plan, his response changed.
“What I have found is that my employees here have a better ability to maximize advocacy and productivity than most engineers I’ve worked with,” Vermeulen said of her four workers.
She added that what makes Presko, located at 22 Hoover Ave. in Suite 150, unique is the menu is what it is until it isn’t.
If a customer comes in with a dietary restriction (such as an allergy or who is gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, keto, etc.) and that’s when the staff and chefs, who all understand these restrictions, start to work together to find a solution to what most see as the customer’s “problem.”
“If I had a tag line — which we don’t — it would be ‘this is real food.’ It’s not the fastest or the fanciest, but you won’t feel like crap after you eat it,” Vermeulen said. “There’s tons of healthy options and there’s some not so healthy options, but even those are still real.”
One of her favorites on the menu is the Saigon Purrito, which includes a tahini soy sauce, rice, chicken, cucumber, carrots, and cilantro, cooked on a panini press.
Of the menu, she says that she grew up in a very frugal and “not well to do household,” which helped shape her menu and business model.
“I think the main thing about our food is that it’s super delicious, really unique and it has interesting flavors,” Vermeulen said. “This food makes you feel good.”
That “good feeling” helped to inspire the restaurants name “Presko,” which is the Filipino word for “fresh.”
Of her customers, Vermeulen said there are a growing carousel of regulars, which include everyone from a manufacturing company who has a panel of vegetarians it is looking to feed during conferences to pregnant women who crave burritos to those just looking for a quicker and healthier option on their lunch break.
At six-months pregnant, many are in awe that Vermeulen would choose to open a business she is unseasoned in while making such a large personal life change.
Of it, she says, “There’s really no perfect time to have a child and people have babies every day. I have a great staff and doing this has been such a positive experience for my pregnancy.”
Presko is currently in the process of changing its hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and instead of being open Sunday during those hours will instead be open Monday. It will remain open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information visit its Facebook page @PreskoFresh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.