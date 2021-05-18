Editor’s note: The following are unofficial results of contested races in the Pennsylvania municipal primary election provided by county election offices as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Only contested races in The Courier Express readership area are included. A full list of results for the readership area will appear in Thursday’s paper.
DuBois Magisterial District Judge
Cross-filing as both Republican and Democrat were: Gilbert J. Barker, Scott T. Farrell, Elliot M. Gelfand, Michael S. Marshall, David Sean Meholick, and Randall T. Vargas.
Absentee and mail-in ballots are not included in these reported totals from Clearfield County. According to Clearfield County Director of Election Dawn Graham, around 2,200 mail-in ballots were received for the entire county.
The candidate receiving the most votes in the Democratic and Republican primary advance to November’s general election. With 70 of 70 precincts reporting, and absentee and mail-in ballots still to be counted, Gelfand led in the unofficial Democratic count and Meholick led in the unofficial Republican count.
On the Democratic ballot, Gelfand received 275 votes; Meholick, 218; Barker, 178; Marshall, 152; Farrell, 62; Vargas, 44; and one write-in.
On the Republican ballot, Meholick received 835 votes; Barker, 812; Gelfand, 596; Marshall, 467; Farrell, 245; Vargas, 130; and two write-ins.
Jefferson County District Attorney
With 35 of 37 precincts reporting, incumbent Jeff Burkett is expected to win re-election with 4,040 votes to 2,440 for Joe Ryan on the Republican ballot.
DuBois area
Three Republican candidates ran for two six-year term seats on the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors on this year’s ballot.
Incumbent Mark T. Sullivan received 740 votes and incumbent James Jeffers received 614 votes. Challenger J. Barry Abbott Sr. received 716 votes.
Jefferson County
The following is based on 35 of 37 precincts reporting for Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Treasurer: Incumbent James “Moon” VanSteenburg had 3,680 votes to 2,717 for James “Jim” Mackie on the Republican ballot.
Falls Creek Borough Council: Margaret Weible had 98 votes, Leonard Larkin had 80 votes, Keith Snyder had 74, Ethan Fritz had 50 votes and Mark Miller had 49 votes on the Republican ballot for four open seats, a four-year term. Incumbent Darrell Kirsch will advance for a four-year term on the Democratic ballot.
Winslow Township Supervisor: Mike Mowrey had 233 votes, Andrew Flack had 129 votes, Tim Kougher had 67 votes, and Bruce McConnell Sr. had 32 votes for one open seat, a six-year term, on the Republican ballot.
Brookville Area School Director: Luc Doolittle had 1,471 votes, Matt Park had 1,129 votes, Erin Schiafone had 1,114 votes, Christopher Rhodes had 1,072 votes, Frank Bartley had 893 votes, Elisha Burns had 866 votes and Adler Fleming had 820 votes for four open seats, a four-year term, on the Republican ballot. Luc Doolittle had 310 votes, Elisha Burns had 298 votes, Matt Park had 295 votes, Adler Fleming had 266 votes and Frank Bartley had 165 votes on the Democratic ballot for the four open seats for a four-year term.
Eldred Township Supervisor: John MacBeth had 182 votes and Laird Raybuck had 114 votes of the Republican ballot for a six-year term.
Punxsutawney Area School Director: Katie Laska had 278 votes and Cammy Knarr had 89 votes for one director’s open seat on the Republican ballot in Region III. Incumbent Cindy Depp-Hutchinson had 26 votes and Bonnie Haugh had 6 votes for the director’s seat on the Democratic ballot in Region VI.
Punxsutawney Borough Council: Justin Cameron had 238 votes, Eric Story had 197 votes, Cynthia Rebuck had 163 votes, Lawrence Chenoga had 127 votes, Devon Luzell had 119 votes, Daniel Gordon had 116 votes, Crystal Wooten had 107 votes, and Dan Rinker had 92 votes for four open seats, four-year terms, on the Republican ballot. For a two-year term, Joshua MacAfoos had 171 votes, Aaron Hendricks had 87 votes, Patty Penman had 64 votes. Michelle Lorenzo, and Robert Cardamone will advance on the Democratic ballot.
Elk County
St. Marys Area School Director: On the Democratic ballot, Chrissy Keebler had 282 votes, Mark Quagliani had 179 votes and Adrienne Beimel had 96 votes for one seat in Region 3. On the Republican ballot, Keebler received 405 votes to 214 for Beimel and 176 for Quagliani for one seat in Region 3.
Horton Township Supervisor: PJ Piccirillo received 179 votes to 45 for Dan Bevacqua on the Republican ballot for a six-year term.
Jay Township Supervisor: On the Republican ballot, candidates Joe Uberti Jr. had 162 votes to 134 for Richard Krula Sr. for a six-year term.
Ridgway Borough Mayor: Ray Imhof had 227 votes to 182 for Padraic McGrath for Ridgway Borough mayor on the Democratic ballot.
Ridgway Borough Council: Steve Caggeso received 290 votes followed by 275 votes for Steve Lawrie, 255 for Brent Kemmer, 247 for Ronald Burkett, 223 for Sam MacDonald and 202 for Keith Mader Jr. on the Republican ballot for four open seats, a four-year term.
Ridgway Township Supervisor: Carl Shilk received 183 votes to 163 votes for Mike Beaver on the Republican ballot for a four-year term.
Johnsonburg Borough Mayor: John Fowler received 111 votes to 87 for John Fowler on the Democratic ballot for a four-year term.
Johnsonburg Area School District Director: On the Democratic ballot, Nicole Zimmerman led the way with 263 votes followed by David Allegreto with 256 votes, Ryan Miller with 230 votes, Courtney Dunworth with 196 votes and Jami Mathis had 187 votes. On the Republican ballot, Zimmerman received 267 votes followed by 266 for Allegreto, 204 for Miller, 177 for Dunworth and 177 for Mathis. Four seats were available on each ballot.