The lone action taken at Thursday’s DuBois City Council work session was approval of a proclamation for National Catholic Schools Week next week, Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
Locally, there will be a Mass at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday at DuBois Central Catholic as part of the nationwide celebration.
Storm-ready
Even though the city did not bear the brunt of last week’s snowstorm, City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the city was ready for whatever fell and complimented the preparation in advance of the storm and said crews did a good job dealing with the snow, sleet, freezing rain and extreme cold.
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said he will continue enforcing the requirement that property owners clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after a storm is over.
He said he is having difficulty locating the parties responsible for sidewalk maintenance on some vacant businesses along Liberty Boulevard.
Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker gave a “shout out” to the businesses that do clear their sidewalks and make life easier for those on foot.
Main Street
Police Chief Blaine Clark said officers will begin issuing tickets to those who violate the city’s ban on trucks on Main Street, except those making local deliveries.
Until now, truckers using the route to avoid Liberty Boulevard and Brady Street have been warned of the new restrictions.
More discussion of the topic is expected at tonight’s regular council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
