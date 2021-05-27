HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials hosted a telephone town hall Tuesday evening, providing an overview before taking questions and comments from residents as part of its ongoing Pathways program draft study exploring transportation funding options.
According to the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study, bridge tolling is a potential near-term solution to help address PennDOT’s budget deficit, which is currently reported to be $8.1 billion for infrastructure repairs. The proposed tolling would help pay for rehabilitation projects of major bridges, with nine candidate projects being identified earlier this year through PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
The North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County are part of the proposal. The North Fork bridges are dual structures (one eastbound and one westbound) crossing over the North Fork Redbank Creek and Water Plant Road in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township.
If the initiative moves forward, tolls are anticipated to be between $1 and $2 per trip, with the possibility of tolls beginning in 2023, but varying per project.
Tolling would be all electronic using E-Z pass or license plate billing, and all toll funds would go back to the bridge for construction, maintenance and operation, PennDOT said.
PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian opened the town hall explaining why PennDOT is pursuing alternative funding methods.
“One of our major, immediate needs is funding for our highway and bridge program,” Gramian said. “Our largest source of revenue comes from state and federal gas taxes, which make up a combined 74 percent of highway and bridge funding. We are dependent on gas taxes. However, as passenger vehicles become more fuel efficient and all-electric vehicle technology continues to evolve, we are seeing reduced revenue at the gas pump.
“Our deficit gets worse every year. Our current highway and bridge funding gap is $8.1 billion, and over the next 10 years it is projected to grow to $12.6 billion if we do not identify alternative funding mechanisms.”
Ken McClain, PennDOT’s Alternative Funding Director, then explained the ongoing study before fielding the majority of questions from participants.
“An early finding of the PEL was that bridge tolling could be a feasible, near-term solution,” McClain said. “Those bridges are anywhere between 50-68 years of age right now. It doesn’t matter how well you maintain those structures, when they get to that age, they start to deteriorate a lot faster than a new bridge. We need to start looking at outside-the-box ways to fund the replacement of some of these major infrastructure assets we have.”
McClain also described how the tolling process would work as a “P3” agreement.
“We would do this through a public-private partnership,” he said. “That partnership would invite private equity to invest in Pennsylvania infrastructure. So they would in essence loan us the money to build these bridges in the short term, rather than waiting on funds to become available. We would pay that financing back over a 30-year period.”
To repay the funds, bridge tolls could be in place for three decades or more, according to McClain.
“We’re looking between 30-35 years at each one of these bridges,” McClain said. “Like a mortgage, you’re borrowing that money now to replace that asset and then you’re paying those monies back over a 30-year time period.”
One of about 10 residents able to comment during the hour-long session asked about the possibility of tolling Interstate 80 as a whole, and not just certain bridges.
“Right now, tolling Interstate 80 in its entirety is not being looked at,” McClain said. “There are actually four individual bridges that are located along the I-80 corridor that would be tolled as part of this (Pathways) program. Those structures that are targeted on I-80 are coming to the end of their useful life cycle.”
Although proposed bridge tolling consumed much of the conversation, McClain did briefly detail other funding options being evaluated by PennDOT, including managed lanes, congestion pricing, corridor tolling, mileage-based user fees, fees and tax increases.
“After reviewing and addressing comments, a final planning PEL study will be published,” McClain explained. “Following the publishing of a final study, potential projects for near- and medium-term funding solutions will be evaluated while longer-term solutions will be studied forward.”
As part of the study, an equity analysis will be conducted that focuses on diversion impacts to local communities of vehicles avoiding tolls along with financial impacts of paying or managing a toll. An environmental review is also part of the process for each potential project.
The Pathways program has been met with opposition from local legislators, with many supporting Senate Bill 382 which would reform the “P3” statute and void the PennDOT Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative. The bill is now before the House Transportation Committee.
“Although there are some concerns about this program from the legislative side, we do have the authority to move forward with it,” Gramian said Tuesday. “That’s why we’re having these conversations, to make sure this is part of the process. It’s a new program, obviously, it will be faced with some challenges.”
Citizens can continue to comment on the program through June 1:
- Online: www.penndot.gov/funding
- Email: PennDOTPathways@pa.gov
- Phone: 717-325-6129