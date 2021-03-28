DuBOIS – A 57-year-old Connecticut man was flown from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County Saturday, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois.
According to state police, Wieslaw Gierula, of Derby, Connecticut, was driving a 2014 Volvo D13 commercial truck eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 88 when for unknown reasons the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking trees and an embankment.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in Washington Township, Jefferson County, according to state police.
State police said Gierula was flown from the scene to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries.
A small fuel leak was reported and PennDOT was notified of one lane being shut down.
State police were assisted by Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents, Jefferson County hazmat crew, DuSan EMS, Reynoldsville and Falls Creek fire departments, Bloom Towing and STAT MedEvac.