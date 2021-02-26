DuBOIS – A DuBois man allegedly fled police in a vehicle pulling a trailer before hitting a van with five occupants that ended the pursuit Friday.
According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, Michael David Myers, of DuBois, no age provided, led police on a pursuit beginning on Interstate 80 and ending with a collision with a minivan at the intersection of Industrial Drive and Route 255 Friday around 11:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, according to state police.
State police reported a trooper observed a gold GMC Envoy pulling a U-Haul trailer traveling 78 mph in a 70 mph posted speed limit zone with other equipment violations heading west near mile marker 102 on Interstate 80, causing the trooper to pull out in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Myers, reportedly fled at a high rate of speed, exiting I-80 at exit 101. State police reported the vehicle drove through a steady red light at the exit ramp and turned right on Route 255 toward DuBois, continuing to travel at a high rate of speed.
As the state trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, Myers continued traveling south on Route 255, swerving through northbound and southbound traffic, according to state police. Myers reportedly continued to flee on Midway Drive, through Lowe’s parking lot and back to Route 255. When turning back onto Route 255, Myers hit a curb and caused the trailer to dislodge from the GMC, state police reported.
Continuing to swerve through traffic, Myers traveled into the northbound lane at the intersection of Industrial Drive, where the GMC struck a minivan with five occupants, two adults and three children, according to state police.
Myers then reportedly lost control of the GMC, sliding over a curb and allowing police to take him into custody.
No charges against Myers for the incident had been filed as of 7 p.m. Friday according to Pennsylvania’s online court document system.