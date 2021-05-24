A Punxsutawney man last seen swimming in the Allegheny River Saturday is missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning.
Nathan Lauer, 38, was reported missing after camping with friends at Upper Allegheny Drive in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County, state police said.
Lauer is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, no shirt and was possibly barefoot or wearing black shoes.
According to a news release from state police, a friend who was camping with Lauer contacted state police in Kittanning on Saturday. The friend told police he, Lauer and another friend allegedly drank through the night and into the early morning hours at a camp located on Upper Allegheny Drive, police said.
The friend told police he saw Lauer swimming in the Allegheny River around 7:30 a.m. before going to bed, according to the news release. When the friend woke up, Lauer and the other friend were nowhere to be found. State police said contact has been made with the other friend, who did not take Lauer home, according to the release.
On Sunday, the Gilpin Township police K-9 unit, state police aviation and divers were used to scan the section of the Allegheny River where Lauer was last seen, but did not locate him, according to the release.
Anyone with information can contact state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.