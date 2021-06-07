WILCOX — A St. Marys man died from injuries suffered in a crash involving an ATV Sunday in Jones Township, Elk County, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway.
According to state police, Mark A. Rhines, 34, was fatally injured in a crash on Markert Road in Jones Township around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Rhines was traveling south on Markert Road on an ATV when for unknown reasons, the ATV moved to the middle of the road and struck a Honda CR-V driven by a 30-year-old St. Marys man in the left front that was traveling north.
Rhines suffered fatal injuries, state police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact state police at 814-776-6136.
State police were assisted by Wilcox ambulance, fire department and fire police.