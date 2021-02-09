HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that a Pennsylvania State Trooper stationed in DuBois died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty Monday night.
According to a news release from state police, Trooper Monty Mitchell suffered a medical emergency in the station parking lot during his shift around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8. Station personnel attempted life-saving measures and called 911 but attempts to revive Mitchell were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital at 10 p.m., according to state police.
Mitchell was assigned to the patrol section of Troop C, DuBois.
“Our department today feels the heartache of the sudden loss of a colleague and friend,” said Evanchick. “We ask Pennsylvanians to keep Trooper Mitchell and his loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”
Mitchell enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2007. In addition to Troop C, DuBois, he had also been assigned to Troop G, Huntingdon and Troop C, Ridgway during his career with the department.
A graduate of the 126th cadet class, Mitchell was 45 years old.