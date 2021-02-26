INDIANA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view virtual plans regarding the proposed Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
The plans will be available from March 1 through March 22, 2021 online at: www.PennDOT.gov/District10. Those interested should then click on the “Public Meetings/Studies” link under the District Links heading, click the “Jefferson County” box, and then choose “North Fork Bridges Project” tile.
This project is also being considered for PennDOT’s Major Bridge P3 Initiative, which would charge tolls to help pay for bridge projects. If this project is selected for the program, tolls could be charged at the North Fork bridges beginning in 2023, according to PennDOT officials.
The I-80 North Fork bridges are dual structures (one eastbound and one westbound) crossing over the North Fork Redbank Creek and Water Plant Road.
According to PennDOT, the purpose of the project is to provide safe, efficient and effective crossings of I-80 over North Fork Redbank Creek and Water Plant Road that appropriately accommodate interstate traffic with respect to connectivity, mobility, loading and geometry.
This section of I-80 has a posted speed limit of 70 miles per hour (mph) and has horizontal and vertical geometry that does not meet 70 mph design criteria. Many crashes, nearly twice the statewide average, have occurred on this segment of I-80 due to a substandard curve on the western approach to the eastbound bridge.
In addition to the replacement of the I-80 North Fork bridges, this project will include the replacement of the I-80 eastbound and westbound bridges over Jenks Street, as well as the replacement of the Richardsville Road bridges over I-80. The project will also include the extension of the North Fork Park Culvert, which carries I-80 traffic over the tributary to North Fork Redbank Creek.
The project team does not anticipate any detours on I-80 throughout the duration of construction. I-80 will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction for the majority of construction. During certain construction activities, such as tie-in work, temporary lane closures may occur, leading to occasional traffic delays during peak hours.
PennDOT anticipates detours on both Jenks Street and Richardsville Road.
The project is currently in preliminary design, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.
A comment form is available on the project page which allows you to communicate your comments, and concerns regarding the project.
In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. The purpose of the plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.