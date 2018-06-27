PUNXSUTAWNEY — Everyone had left, the games were done for the day, and the concession stand for the Groundhog Little League sat empty and waiting for another game.
Instead, one of the fryers caught on fire. When the blaze was put out, the concession stand was just a shell – equipment and the roof gone.
“It was pretty much a total loss,” said Punxsutawney Little League’s Jim Sloniger. “We have to rebuild and get that thing up and running as quickly as we can.”
It will still take time and money. Sloniger said that the goal is to work through the rest of the year, so the concession stand will be ready to go for the spring season.
Because of the prohibitive cost of insurance, the concession stand needs to be replaced. Fortunately, there is a memorial fun from 2006 that the league can use for funds, but it is a long way off from the goal.
“We need to replace the roof, complete with trusses and roofing,” Sloniger said. “Once that’s done, then new electric service. Then we bring in new fryers, grill, freezer, but we may have saved a couple of coolers. With all of that, we’re estimating $30,000 or $40,000. So that’s where we are.”
The fundraising is underway. The fire was on June 13 and the board immediately went to work at getting money. The fund they had access to gave them $10,000. After that, there will be a gun raffle this fall, a car wash, and donation drives. The group set up a Go Fund Me page for people who want to help out. S&T Bank also has an account set up for donations. The board is also personally contacting businesses in the community to get funding for the new concession stand. The Elk Run Fire Department loaned the little league their concession trailer so the little league can still serve its customers.
“We set a goal of $40,000 in fundraising, and we’re at 38 percent already,” Sloniger said. “We have had some major donors step up. All the firemen did a fantastic job. Now we have to rebuild.”
The donation page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/concession-stand-rebuild-project.
