BROCKWAY — The organizers of the 3rd Annual Family Day in Brockway celebrated what they called another successful event.
The event was marred last year by rainy weather. This year’s event had sunny skies and low humidity.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” Corrie Gudalis of the Frank Varischetti Foundation said. “We had great weather and the community’s enthusiasm was awesome. The bands were amazing.”
The event kicked off with the Shane-O-Mak Fun Run, then the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School band debuted their 2019-2020 show as well as their brand new uniforms. Thorn Haven, The Bachelor Boys Band, and The Avenue played through the day and The Uptown Band ended the event just before the fireworks. Inflatable games, food vendors, and other events filled up the day. Gudalis said that the community turned out for the event and seemed to have a great time.
“Everywhere you looked, people were smiling,” Gudalis said.