BROOKVILLE — Knocking Cancer off the Board is the theme for the 2018 Relay for Life, which will be held this Saturday, August 4, at Brookville’s Town Square.
The Relay will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. Presenting the colors at this year’s ceremony will be the American Legion Honor Guard.
During the opening ceremony the winner of this year’s Paint the Town Purple contest will be announced.
Team captains and members will be introduced, followed by the Power of Purple Lap.
A full schedule of activities has been planned for the day, beginning with selfie laps at 11:30 a.m. Everyone at the Relay will be encouraged to take a selfie and post it to all their friends, inviting them to come to the Relay.
There will be a concession stand at the Relay and Pine Creek firemen will be selling chicken dinners, beginning at noon, for $9. There will also be other food, snacks and drinks available.
In keeping with this year’s theme, a number of giant board games will be played during the afternoon. Games will include Yahtzee, Jenga, corn hole, dominoes and checkers at noon; Sorry at 2 p.m., Connect Four at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., Tic Tac Toe, at 3 p.m., Battleship at 3;30 p.m. and Scattegories at 4 p.m. A twisted scavenger hunt will begin at 6:30 p.m. Those planning to play should take a chair.
The survivor ceremony will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the survivors’ celebration in the Zion Church (old borough building behind the Town Square). The reception is open to all cancer survivors and their guest. Survivors may register for the reception until 4:45 p.m.
At 9 p.m. the Luminaria Ceremony will be held, to remember those who have lost their battle and to honor loved ones still in the battle with cancer. There will be a quiet time and lighting of the candles, with a power point presentation. Bags for the Luminaria Ceremony will be available until 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for raffle baskets will be sold throughout the day, with winners to be announced at 8:30 p.m.
The closing ceremony will be held at 10 p.m.
The Relay for Life is an annual community event held to increase awareness of cancer and to raise money to help fight the disease. Relays are held each year by volunteers in 27 countries around the world.
All events in this year’s Relay for Life are free and open to the public.
