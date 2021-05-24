Residents can use an upcoming telephone town hall to voice their opinion on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to toll bridges on interstate highways, according to a news release from Sen. Cris Dush.
The telephone town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, beginning at 6 p.m.
The town hall is part of the ongoing public comment period for the PennDOT Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study exploring sustainable transportation funding options, which includes the Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative that proposes to toll bridges to raise revenue for projects.
The North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County are being considered for tolling as part of the proposal.
The public may pre-register for the telephone town hall, but it is not required. There are three ways to join the telephone town hall:
- Pre-register at https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/XZ3RGB2WJC7V to receive a phone call to join at the start of the meeting.
- Visit www.penndot.gov/funding and click on the registration button to receive a phone call to join at the start of the meeting
- Dial in directly to the meeting at 855-756-7520, Entry Code Ext: 73539#
In addition to the telephone town hall, citizens can comment:
- Online at: www.penndot.gov/funding. (The public comment period for this virtual meeting closes on June 1.)
- Via email at: PennDOTPathways@pa.gov.
- By phone at: 717-325-6129
On Feb. 18, PennDOT unveiled a plan to toll nine bridges, including Interstate 80 bridges in Jefferson and Clarion counties. The proposed toll would be $1 to $2 for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles would pay a higher toll based on number of axles, according to the release from Dush.
“I continue to be strongly opposed the tolling plan,” Dush said. “That’s a tremendous tax increase to our community and our employers. It is an astounding unilateral – not done by their representatives but by a board with no real accountability.”
Last month, the Senate approved Senate Bill 382, which would reform the Public-Private Transportation Partnership (P3) statute and to void the PennDOT Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative. It is now before the House Transportation Committee.