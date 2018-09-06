St. MARYS — St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas this week urged residents to take advantage of web-based reporting of streetlight outages.
Nicklas said the importance of street lighting becomes more evident as days grow shorter during the fall months and, according to information provided by First Energy, streetlight outages are most commonly reported in the fall months when customers see an outage on their way home from work.
Nicklas said the web-based reporting provided by West Penn Power, a FirstEnergy Company, is beneficial because it is direct.
“Any process that eliminates information being filtered through additional persons reduces the likelihood of mistakes in reporting and potentially reduces response time,” he said.
According to an online article by FirstEnergy, the best ways to report a streetlight outage is to call 1-888-544-4877 and say “streetlight” after the greeting or go online to www.firstenergycorp.com/service_requests/report-lighting-problem.html.
FirstEnergy advises that when reporting an outage individuals should provide the following:
- Name and phone number
- Address where the streetlight is located
- Number on the utility pole
- What is wrong (damaged pole, broken light fixture, light is out)
Nicklas said that when the department receives a call expressing concern, observes a problem or finds a street light damaged as a result of a traffic accident, officers make sure the power company is notified of the outage.
The City of St. Marys pays for electricity, upgrades and additions to streetlights but if there is an issue with a streetlight already installed, the utility handles repairs and maintenance, said City Manager Tim Pearson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.