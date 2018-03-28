DuBOIS — A group of residents opposed to the siting of a deep injection well in Brady Township near its borders with Sandy Township the City of DuBois are launching a last-ditch appeal to stop the process.
Darlene Marshall, one of the spokespeople for the opponents, implored the DuBois City Council Monday evening to help.
She made an impassioned plea, asking the council to provide the services of city Solicitor Toni Cherry as legal counsel and to think about how water could be provided to the area if the water supply is adversely affected.
The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the permit to Windfall Oil & Gas of Falls Creek for the Frank & Susan Zelman 1 well in Brady Township March 21.
Once the DEP’s action is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, Marshall said opponents have 30 days to file a final appeal.
Information provided to the council Monday indicated that Highland Street Extension area neighbors met Saturday to discuss their situation. They plan to file an appeal and begin finding an alternate source of water. Estimates from several years ago suggested that supplying water from the City of DuBois would cost $1 million or more.
Residents also decided to have water well testing undertaken at an estimated cost of $400 per resident. Residents are also being urged to undertake conductivity testing of their water.
Research will also be done within the city’s Source Water Protection Plan and anything that can be done to help with the appeal.
The council did not take action on Marshall’s requests.
