RIDGWAY — William “Bill” Granche thinks the imagery of poetry has always been a part of who he is.
Some time ago, his mother gave him a folder of things from his childhood and in it was a poem, which he believes was written by him when he was five or six years old after a boat trip to France.
“The moon sails the skies, I sail the sea. We are sailors, the moon and me,” he recited over a cup of coffee Tuesday morning.
In high school, he would go on to write poems on 4-by-6 inch cards, challenging himself to write impactful and imagery heavy poems that fit on the page.
Now, he turns his pages to current events, and the scenes he conjures when reading about them in the news or experiencing them on the television.
While he has several projects in the pipeline, most recently one of his largest achievements was writing a book called “Morning Kisses,” which is a collection of about 55 poems written about the Dec. 14, 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Granche, a retired English teacher and track coach who spent 37 years working with young people at St. Marys Area High School, said of the shooting, “I took it personally. I envisioned some of my own students being in that situation.”
His passion was also stoked when the Manchin-Toomey gun proposal, which proposed criminal and mental background checks strictly at gun shows and online sales, wasn’t passed.
Of the collection, he said he tirelessly researched the topic and each of the 20 students, aged 6-7 years old who died there, as well as the six adult staff members. The collection of poems details their lives and the impact of their loss.
It also talks about 20-year-old Adam Lanza, the shooter, and his mother, whom he killed, as well as the overwhelmed small town mortician, emergency responders, and others who played different roles in that day.
It took about six months to write the poems, which he is currently working to get published, and which he added, continues to grow as mass shootings continue to make headlines.
He attends poetry readings often and has had more than 10 poems published in Bailey’s Beads, an award-winning literary magazine of University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Of poetry, Granche says, “I don’t try to say anything, I try to show it...To me it says more to portray unopened Christmas presents in the middle of January than to say we miss our children.”
While April was National Poetry month, Granche believes poetry is boundless.
He speaks passionately about his time as a teacher and of the students who taught him as many lessons as he hopes he taught them about self-expression and artistic exploration.
Still a teacher at heart, he encourages people to read it and write it.
“You have to relax about poetry. You can’t have preconceived expectations,” he said.
