REYNOLDSVILLE — Balancing the 2019 budget took was a long order of business for the Reynoldsville Borough Council recently, but it wasn’t a deficit causing the problem – it was additional income.
The $847,993 package does not include a tax increase but it does include a 3 percent wage increase for borough employees. With the additional funds coming in, council decided to increase allocations to various locations including the street fund, code enforcement, the library and the police department.
On the subject of the police department, Council member and committee member Robin McMillen informed council that her committee is looking into hiring another full-time police officer. Currently the department has two full-time and two part-time officers.
Mayor Louie “Peach” Caltagarone said “(with) all the stuff going on around us” another full-time officer is needed.
Council president TJ Sliwinski said the proposal should be investigated to see “what is the right fit for us in the long term.”
While discussing the proposal, it was revealed both full-time officers were assaulted recently in separate incidents but did not suffer any major injuries. Board member Billy Cebulskie publicly thanked the department for its assistance with a difficult ambulance call.
Liquor license
Reynoldsville council adopted a resolution in support of Fox’s Pizza Den’s efforts in obtaining a liquor license. Owner Steve Weaver said he wasn’t sure when all of the details would be finalized.
Police garage
What to do with a damaged police garage in the rear of the borough building was discussed. According to reports, the structure was damaged by an Advanced Disposal truck and the company’s insurance is paying for the repairs.
Council discussed several options, including a pole building or building a new one story building as a police department location. The department is currently located in the upstairs portion of the borough building. Along those lines, Sliwinski tossed out the idea of renting a building for the department.
Borough officials will continue to work with the insurance company to reach a solution.
Resolutions
The council adopted two resolutions at its meeting. The first would add a $50 dollar fee to the amount of any returned check made out to the borough. That action will take place immediately.
Council also adopted an agility agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for cooperation on snow removal.
Website
Work on the borough’s official website continues. Council member McMillen is working with the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs to get it ready. She said she’s hoping it will be up and running in December.
New ordinance
Borough solicitor Joe Ryan said he is still working on the abandoned and vacant building ordinance. It should be before council at its next meeting in December.
Christmas tree lighting
Council reminded everyone present of the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday, November 23 at 6 p.m. in front of the borough building. Mayor Caltagarone said there will be free hot chocolate and cookies.
The annual Christmas parade will be held Saturday, November 24, at 5 p.m. in the downtown.
