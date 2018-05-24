REYNOLDSVILLE — Like many of the older cemeteries in this area, the Reynoldsville Cemetery faces serious issues — it requires significant maintenance and that maintenance takes money and work.
According to Don Bedford, president of the board of directors of the cemetery, it costs $15,000 per year to maintain the cemetery, which is located in Winslow Township just south of the town on Route 310. Those costs include wages for the workers who are needed to mow and trim the grass as well as pick up limbs and debris that collects, the insurances that the Board must carry, and replacement of and repairs to the equipment, all costs which increase every year.
In the past, donations have come in to help maintain the grounds but in the past two years Bedford said the expenses have exceeded those donations by $3,200. The cemetery has money invested from the past sale of lots, but only 40 percent of the money generated by the new sale of lots may be used to maintain the cemetery while the other 60 percent goes into the investment funds. Interest on investments has been very low, further reducing the income of the cemetery. With dwindling sales of lots and only eight burials last year to provide income, the board has depended on donations from fraternal and civic organizations such as the Eagles Club and the American Legion to make ends meet.
Volunteers have also helped out by reducing the cost of labor, especially in the area of grass mowing. Bedford said he hopes people realize that if they come to mow the grass at a loved one’s grave they may also mow other sites and he encourages them to help out this way. They may also trim around the headstones of not only their family plot but also those around it, he said, adding that an hour or so of mowing and trimming done by a hundred or so people adds up to hundreds of hours that paid workers are not needed.
Bedford said he hopes the community will come to the rescue of the cemetery because there are very few alternatives to keeping the site looking as it should. The beauty of the location is also one of its challenges, he said, because much of the area is located on some steep hillsides. He said that people who would like to provide a donation can send it to him, Don Bedford, president of the Reynoldsville Cemetery Board of Directors, 939 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 1585. Also, anyone who would like to volunteer to help can call him at (814) 653-2561.
