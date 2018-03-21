RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Borough Council unanimously voted Monday night to forego one planned municipal building upgrade for a separate, unbudgeted project. The $5,000 allocated for the replacement of lighting along Vine Alley will instead be used to replace the building’s garage doors.
Borough Engineer Ross DePanfilis informed council by letter that doors the borough purchased for $5,000 in 2017 had been misplaced by their vendor. DePanfilis requested that council either swap the lighting replacement out for the garage door project, or expense an additional $5,000 not included in the 2018 budget for the purchase and installation of new doors.
Twenty-eight thousand dollars are budgeted this year for municipal building improvements, including $13,000 for office remodeling and a $10,000 network upgrade.
