RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Borough Council unanimously voted last night to table a much-discussed ordinance allowing all-terrain vehicle operation on borough streets, though members of council were quick to clarify that the vote does not indicate their opposition to off-road tourism. Rather, council will hold off on the matter until a more concrete plan is formed.
The borough is seeking to look into the possibility of building a “greenway” that would lead to off-road trails at the nearby Allegheny National Forest. Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said he and two members of the Chamber of Commerce’s tourism subcomittee would be meeting today with ANF representatives to discuss the matter further.
“That is not a ‘no’ to the concept,” Council President Sam MacDonald said of the vote. “There is a sense that this could work.”
Council Member J.R. Geitner said it was the recommendation of council’s traffic subcommittee to table the issue until firmer evidence of outside support for it was presented. Part of that concern is that the borough is located near State Game Lands and bisected by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation corridor, and both agencies do not permit ATV use on their property.
Chris Patterson and Bob Schloder, members of the Chamber’s tourism subcommittee, will be attending that meeting with McCurdy, saying they hope to have a feasibility study related to the tourism effort conducted by an outside agency. They also said that grant money for a greenway connecting the borough to the ANF trails could be available through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources.
(0) comments
