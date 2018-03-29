RIDGWAY — Adam Correll had only his stove and a popcorn popper to work with when he first started brewing coffee eight years ago. But now that he and his wife Laurel Correll have their own coffee shop, they’ve had to make some upgrades.
They make use of a small commercial-grade machine to roast the coffee offered for sale at The Creative Cup, which opened Tuesday.
“We’re looking to add just a good hangout spot in Ridgway that does allow for people to relax, hang out, and have a cup of coffee,” Adam said.
The couple said the idea of opening the shop was not theirs originally. Adam explained that the space they’re renting now was brought to their attention by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, members of which encouraged the two to start selling the coffee they had been brewing at home for years.
At the Creative Cup, the couple sells whole roasted beans and and brews their own coffee. Current offerings include a breakfast blend and a blend roasted from Sumatran beans.
They also craft specialty espresso drinks.
The couple said the first two days of business have been kind to them: they counted some 60 transactions on day one, and had a nearly-full foyer by 10 a.m. on day two. They hope in the future to host special events like open mic music nights and escape room challenges.
They also have a Nintendo Switch for teens to play with if they stop by after school.
Outside of the shop, Laurel runs her own photography business and Adam works in the information technology department of the Ridgway Area School District. He’s also the son of the late Pam Correll, a noted baker whose confections made their way onto the Betty Crocker website during her lifetime.
Some of those confections are now finding their way into the cafe as well. Laurel said she’s using her mother-in-law’s cake batter recipe in the cake pops for sale at the front counter.
The couple uses a commercial-grade espresso machine behind the counter, but has an espresso machine on hand that Pam Correll won through a baking contest just in case things get busy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.