RIDGWAY — “A shared sorrow is half a sorrow,” Jeanette Van Zanten Stump said Thursday morning, sitting at her large wooden kitchen table in Ridgway Township, with a copy of her newly penned memoir, while sipping coffee.
The home that surrounds her is clean and cozy and often smells of baked bread. Fresh goat milk soap that she makes sits slowly drying on the shelf, and the space is accented with framed quotes — such as one from Soren Kierkegaard, who said “Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.”
This house is not only Stump’s home, it is now also seen as her writing studio, and represents a grounding for her, as it is the longest time she has ever lived in one place.
Her memoir, called “The Red Caboose,” which she recently self-published, chronicles Stump’s experience of living in an orphanage for 10 years and the struggles she had as a teenager transitioning out of institutional life.
In 1960, as a three-year-old girl from Sharon, Pa., Jeanette tragically lost her father.
The setting of the book begins in western Pennsylvania when the U.S. government seized the family’s farm and her father, who belonged to the Moose Club, died from an alcohol-related illness after he was in a car accident.
When her mother is unable to care for her and her six siblings, the family is uprooted and relocates to Mooseheart, an orphanage just outside of Chicago, Ill.
Upon arrival there, the siblings are separated from one another and scattered to halls throughout the grounds of the orphanage, where they are at the mercy of strict matrons, according to Stump’s narrative.
“I was the youngest of seven children, so I was the caboose of the family,” said Stump, adding that the caboose also has a special theme as there was a large red train car on the campus at Mooseheart for children to play on. Stump likened her life there to that train car — stagnant and without direction.
She gave a nod to different abuses suffered at Mooseheart, saying “I’m grateful to the Moose members who donated to children and felt like they were helping them.” However, she added that it was a lonely existence fraught with punishments and isolation.
In the book, Stump creatively adapts, but never loses hope that someday she will be free.
Once she is physically free from the institution, she begins to readjust to life outside the orphanage in adolescence and into adulthood with resiliency.
Stump recalls once she was free, those struggles were simple in the eyes of others but extraordinarily complex for her as she had never “lived in the real world,” she said, adding that she had never used a telephone, been to a bank, or had to interact with a diverse group of people as she was always with about 30 girls who were her same age.
Once on her own, she longs to have the family she never had, but finds herself trapped not only in an unhappy marriage but also in a religion fraught with mind control, according to Stump, that is reminiscent of the structure of her childhood.
Stump said she started to write her story 15 years ago, remembering how most of that time was spent with wheels spinning as she rewrote the first chapter. The past five years is when she started to get serious about it.
“A lot of emotion and memories would surface. It took time to bubble forth,” Stump said. “As I went on writing, different stories and experiences shaped the book and the story like it was meant to be.
“Writing the book was a whole process of letting go. I like to fly kites and it felt similar to that. Once it gets high enough, you have a decision to make — do you hold onto it or do you let it fly,” Stump said.
Rarely sharing her life’s journey, Stump said she has been inundated with responses from friends, neighbors, and acquaintances who had no knowledge of her storied upbringing.
The book has been available for two weeks and can be found at Cliffe’s Pharmacy, the Elk County Council on the Arts, and Clarion River Trading Post in Ridgway, as well as The Depot at Dolittle’s and Bradley’s Bookstore in DuBois.
Additionally — on April 14 from 1-5 p.m. at Dolittle’s a book signing will be held, as well as May 3 from 5-8 p.m. at ECCOTA.
And as for Jeanette, she has already started her next story, saying, “I like memoir. It’s a piece of a person’s life, but it’s not the whole thing.”
“And I hope it doesn’t take me five years to write this one,” she said with a laugh. “I have a good start on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.