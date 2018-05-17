WEEDVILLE — For Paige Hedburg, the diner life was inevitable.
Her grandmother Rose Hedburg started Rose’s Hilltop Diner decades ago and when health problems arose, Paige’s mother Belinda took the lead.
Cresting its 25 year anniversary, Paige says that since she was three years old she remembers being in the diner and wanting to be a part of it.
“I think that if my grandmother would sit here today, she would be surprised by the amount of traffic,” Paige said as she sat in a booth during the lull between lunch and dinner Wednesday. “It’s (traffic is) pretty steady.”
Paige remembers following her grandmother around the diner since she was in grade school. To quell her insatiable interest in the business, her grandmother taught her how to bake pies and cook certain dishes.
Paige says her mother prods that the passion for the business skipped generations, as her daughter would set out an alarm clock on school days so she would be ready to follow her mom to work.
Paige adds that in high school she wanted to drop out to take over the business and ultimately ended up doing some portions of her schooling online so she could work full-time.
In high school she would work weekends and now, at 28 years old, she is full-time and partners with her mother to help keep up with the demands of the business.
“I thought my grandma was very passionate about cooking and she had a strong belief in hospitality,” said Paige, who added, “She made me very proud of what we’re doing.”
To this day, as her grandmother insisted, every server writes a personalized “thank you” on the back of every check. Additionally, the diner makes homemade desserts, soups, burgers, spaghetti sauce, meatballs, and specials — as Rose intended.
Of the business, Paige said the hardest part is catering to the needs of customers. However, she quickly turns the conversation to say that the most rewarding part is making an atmosphere that is unique that people can’t find anywhere else.
Of the future, Paige says “it’s still being written.”
Since the business has started, Paige’s grandmother has passed and now it is her mother and her making it work.
“I do it a lot for the legacy of my grandmother, but I also do it a lot for my mom,” Paige said. “I try to take a lot of the load off of her, but still, I doubt I would be able to do it alone.”
