Sandy Township police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old female found in a field just off Route 322 within Sandy Township.
Police say the death is suspicious in nature, but there is no immediate danger to the public.
The investigation is on ongoing, and autopsy and toxicology results are pending. Police were assisted by the Clearfield County Coroner and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office.
The name of the deceased was not released.
Additional details were not available as of press time.