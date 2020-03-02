CLEARFIELD — State Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is again reaching out to veterans in the district he represents and encouraging their participation in a monthly service he provides.
“Once again in March, the men and women who serve and have served our country will have a chance to meet across the desk with someone who can provide answers to specific questions they have,” Sankey said. “It’s the least we can do for our veterans as a reward for their service and dedication.”
Each month, a representative from the American Legion visits Sankey’s district offices to discuss issues such as pensions, compensation, educational opportunities and health care. Veterans do not need to be a member of the American Legion in order to take advantage of this service.
The March monthly outreach schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, March 10 – Clearfield office, 315 E. Market St., Clearfield (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Appointments are necessary and may be scheduled by calling 765-0609.