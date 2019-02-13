BROCKWAY — A Brockway resident got a terrifying call in January.
The resident’s grandchild was in jail and needed money. They needed thousands of dollars to pay their fine. However, the money had to be in gift cards.
The resident spotted the scam and did not go to Dollar General to get the cards. However, if the resident had done so, the money would be lost.
“With this scam, they ask for gift cards, Verizon cards, Google cards, anything that holds value, and make people go to the store and go get them,” said Brockway Police Chief Terry Young. “Then the scammer uses the cards to buy whatever they want.”
While the calls can go to anyone of any age, frequently, the call seems to target older people.
Fortunately, people are wising up to the scam.
“Fewer people are falling for it,” Young said. “I guess some people are asking detailed questions now, so they know something’s not right.”
While it is very difficult to track down the caller, Young said that it is important to tell the police.
“We need to know what’s happening,” he said. “We need to get the information out there so someone isn’t fooled in the future. It’s hard to follow up to see who is doing this. This person can have a Pennsylvania phone number, but they could be calling from the other side of the world.”
The important message, however, is do not send money if you are not absolutely sure who you are sending the money to. In addition, do not expect to pay any fines with Walmart gift cards.
“Stores are starting to wise up, too,” Young said. “If people are trying to get a lot of money in gift cards, the stores are telling them that it’s a scam.”
According to www.usa.gov, scams like this are common. For example, a common IRS scam involves someone calling to tell people to immediately pay taxes, usually by prepaid debit cards or gift cards. The IRS sends a letter before calling and would never ask for gift cards.
“No one pays fines through gift cards,” Young said. “People need to call the police when they get calls like this.”
