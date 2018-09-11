HARRISBURG — Three local projects have been selected to receive a total of $4.5 million in state funding from the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25).
Scarnati explained that RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
“State investments in rural Pennsylvania are crucial to the future stability and success of our communities,” Scarnati said. “Today’s approval of grants for these local projects will have a tremendous impact upon our region.”
Scarnati explained that in the 25th Senatorial District the following projects were approved for Clearfield and Jefferson counties:
Clearfield County
City of DuBois – DuBois Memorial Park Renovations Phase 2 – $2,000,000 grant
The project will entail the construction, renovation and improvement of the DuBois Memorial Park. Phase 1 of the project is underway with the renovation and realignment of the softball field to a challenger baseball and first class softball field. Future enhancements include continued improvements to the field, installation of an accessible playground, total renovation of the baseball field including new playing surface, dugouts, grandstands, batting cages, observation deck and fencing. Additional upgrades to the park include renovations to the tennis and basketball courts, renovations to the City pool, improvements to the amphitheater, landscaping, parking and pavilions.
Penn Highlands DuBois - East/Behavioral Health Project - $500,000 grant
The PH DuBois East/Behavioral Health Project will include demolition of the original section of the existing PHD's East Campus facility and construction of a new 4-story (15,000 square feet/floor) addition. Overall estimated construction costs will include demolition and site preparation, facade renovations, major construction of the entire project, construction of drive-through canopy at entrance, associated fees and permits, and miscellaneous site improvements including reworking vehicle traffic pattern, parking, and visitor drive and entrance.
Jefferson County
Brockway Borough - Taylor Memorial Park Revitalization - $2,000,000 grant
Brockway Borough will use the funds to revitalize, improve and expand facilities and amenities in Taylor Memorial Park, adjacent areas and other areas throughout the borough.
