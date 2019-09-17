HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has approved a total of $898,098 in state funding for three local flood protection, trail, recreation and water projects in the 25th Senatorial District, announced Senator Joe Scarnati (R-Jefferson).
“I was pleased to advocate for these important grants, which will help to make improvements within our region that residents and visitors will benefit from for years to come,” Scarnati said. “Rural communities, like ours, deserve to have the same meaningful state investments as suburban and urban areas of Pennsylvania.”
The projects approved for funding are a part of two different programs that are administered by the CFA, including the Greenways Trails & Recreation Program and Flood Mitigation Program.
The financing was approved at the September 17th CFA meeting in Harrisburg. Funding for the projects comes from money generated by the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee (Act 13 of 2012).
Scarnati explained that in the tri-county area, the following projects were approved:
Elk CountyWestern Pennsylvania Conservancy – $150,000 grant (Greenways Trails and Recreation Program)
This grant will provide support for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s acquisition of a 550-acre parcel of property along State Route 555, part of the Elk Scenic Drive. The property includes roughly one half mile of frontage along the Bennett Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek and will conserve the riparian area helping to protect water quality, as well as increasing public access for fishing. The acquired property will ultimately be conveyed to DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry to be added to Moshannon State Forest. The total project cost is $910,500.
Jefferson CountyJefferson County Conservation District – $498,100 grant (Flood Mitigation Program)
This grant will assist the Jefferson County Conservation District with debris and sediment removal to Rattlesnake Creek in Snyder Township. This project involves preliminary engineering and subsequent remediation activities to remove blockages that are prohibiting flow of water into Little Toby Creek at the Brockway Borough Flood Control Facility. The one-mile section of Rattlesnake Creek has been a source of repeating flood events over the past five years, causing significant damage to residences and businesses. The total project cost is $586,000.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) was established as an independent agency of the Commonwealth to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
More information regarding programs administered by the CFA can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development website: https://dced.pa.gov/programs-funding/commonwealth-financing-authority-cfa/